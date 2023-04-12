Ajit Pawar Making Maha Vikas Aghadi Nervous? Coalition Partners Get Into A Huddle

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is in a huddle after speculation that Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew and the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, may be looking for options outside of the coalition. Leaders of the MVA are said to have expressed their concerns to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, sources claim. This came after Ajit Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday at the Sahyadri Guest House to discuss issues related to crop damage in the state due to unseasonal rains.

Ajit Pawar has recently made headlines for appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress said it is ready with a plan B and "won't be misled" amid rumours that NCP leader Ajit Pawar is examining his options outside the Maha Vikas Aghadi. "Congress is ready, its plan is completely ready, we won't take a chance of getting betrayed against, and we are all set."

Cracks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi

The Maha Vikas Aghadi seems split, at least on opinion on major issues. In the last few weeks, the NCP has repeatedly taken a different line from that of the Congress. While the Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group mess, Sharad Pawar has maintained that there is no need for a JPC probe and a Supreme Court-appointed panel probe will be more adequate.

Sharad Pawar had said if a JPC is formed, looking at the BJP's numerical strength in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the ruling party will have 14-15 members in the panel, while the Opposition will have five to six MPs. "The panel will also be headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). So who will control the panel and what will be it influence on the report?"

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has opposed Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar.

Maharashtra Congress chief speaks to Republic

Patole also said that the Congress High Command is very much aware of the plans of leaders who are looking for other options and slammed the government.