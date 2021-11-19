Akali Dal-BJP Alliance Back On Cards After Farm Laws' Repeal? SAD's Sukhbir Badal Answers

With Punjab slated to enter assembly polls early next year, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday denied any possibilities of allying with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even after the central government announced that the farm laws will be repealed.

Akali Dal was part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre before it pulled out over the new farm laws last year.

"700 people have died. We have said that same thing in Parliament to repeal black farm laws," Badal said. When asked about the possibility of an alliance with BJP, the Akali Dal chief directly said, "No".

Akali Dal urges farmers to call off protests & head home on Guru Purab

Welcoming the Centre's decision to roll back the thee contentious agrarian laws, SAD leader Majinder Singh Sirsa asked the protesting farmers to call off the protest and return to their homes. He said that there is no point in taking forward their protest anymore as their demands have been met.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Sirsa said, "This day is very important and comes as a blessing of Guru Nanak ji on his birth anniversary. I congratulate the farmers. We should acknowledge this victory and celebrate the moment."

Farm laws repealed

Addressing the nation on Friday on the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to roll back farm laws. He said that the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". He said that a committee will be formed to make the Minimum Support Price (MSP) more efficient.

PM Modi remarked, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists since a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."