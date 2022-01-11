Akali Dal Claims Vindication Post Majithia's Pre-arrest Bail, 'political Vendetta Proved'

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted pre-arrest bail to Bikram Singh Majithia, Shiromani Akali Dal lashed out at the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government. Speaking on this development, his brother-in-law and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal asserted that the charge that the Congress government was indulging in political vendetta against his party had been proved in a court of law. Moreover, he hailed the judiciary for its intervention citing that the law was wrongfully used for political purposes.

Taking to Twitter, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal remarked, "The people also suffered as the Congress govt ignored the COVID-19 crisis and the deteriorating law and order situation to target the Akalis. It failed Punjabis by politicising the investigation of the sacrilege cases due to its single-track policy to implicate Akalis in such heinous crimes". An MLA from the Majitha constituency and a former Minister, Bikram Singh Majithia is serving as the general secretary of the party.

We welcome the stay on the arrest of senior Akali leader @bsmajithia by the high court. The party’s faith in the complete impartiality of the judiciary has been vindicated. The judiciary of our country is a bulwark against harassment and persecution.1/3 pic.twitter.com/Wzyd3vL1ZJ — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 10, 2022

The case against Majithia

Amid unrelenting pressure of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu to take action on the drug mafia, an FIR was registered against Majithia at the Punjab State Crime Police Station on December 20. He was booked under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act based on a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu. Apart from SAD, AAP as well as Captain Amarinder Singh contended that this was a false case filed on the eve of the Punjab elections.

A copy of the FIR accessed by Republic TV alleges, "Evaluation of the statements of (businessman) Jagjit Singh Chahal before the Enforcement Directorate reveal that a payment of rupees 35 lakhs was allegedly made to Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia in about 7-8 installments between 2007 to 2012 as he required these funds for election purpose. At this time, Jagjit Singh Chahal was allegedly involved in manufacturing/supply of illegal drugs/substances. Jagjit Singh Chahal also said that Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia received funds in Canada."

However, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla rejected his anticipatory bail plea citing that the extent of the complicity of the applicant needs to be thoroughly investigated which can be done only under custodial interrogation. However, Justice Lisa Gill of the P&H HC granted him relief while directing him to join the investigation at 11 am on January 12. The Akali Dal leader cannot be arrested until January 18- the next day of the hearing.