Akali Dal Leader Surjit Singh Ankhi Shot Dead In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Surjit Singh Ankhi was shot dead on September 28 in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. According to sources, the incident occurred at Meghowal Ganjiyan area in the evening hours when Ankhi (50) was sitting outside his house and two assailants showed up on a bike and one of them shot him.

The leader was taken to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur after being shot but was declared brought dead. Ankhi was elected as his village sarpanch twice and was actively involved in the activities of the Akali Dal.

Meanwhile, the police has launched an investigation to nab the shooters.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)