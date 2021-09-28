Even as new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi expanded his Cabinet on September 26, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal frowned upon the exercise. Maintaining that ousting a few "corrupt Ministers" won't wash away the sins of Congress, he promised that the SAD-BSP combine will form a special commission after winning the Punjab polls to investigate the "misdeeds" of all Ministers who assumed office from 2017 onwards. Moreover, he revealed that the new government will reverse all decisions taken in the last three months to benefit leaders belonging to the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

Chiding Congress for treating Channi as a "rubber stamp" CM, Sukhbir Badal added, "I welcome the appointment of Mr. Charanjit Singh Channi as CM but it is painful to watch him overshadowed by PCC president Navjot Sidhu and deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa. It is also appalling that Channi has no say in governance; files are only put before him for his signatures. All decisions of Punjab, be it choosing the Cabinet or Chief Secretary, police chief and Advocate General, are being taken by others which demeans the dignity of the high office."

After breaking ties with BJP over the passage of three farm laws, SAD formed an alliance with BSP in June whereby the latter will contest only 20 out 117 seats. On September 13, the party released its first list of 64 candidates which features Badal who will contest the election from Jalalabad. Meanwhile, former Ministers Tota Singh, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Daljit Singh Cheema and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon have been given a poll ticket from Dharamkot, Zira, Rupnagar and Sahnewal respectively

Bharat Bhushan Ashu is known to be the most corrupt food & civil supplies minister in Pb’s history & is known to have taken over all govt tenders in Ludhiana. SAD is committed to putting the city back on track again by developing it as high tech city & a centre for industry. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/8VUFiDe3iZ — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 26, 2021

The political situation in Punjab

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Though rumour mills were abuzz that Randhawa emerged as the choice of the MLAs, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped him to the top post. A three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, he was a part of the Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet handling Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs. However, AICC Punjab in-charge Rawat declared that Congress will fight the next Assembly election under Sidhu's leadership indicating that Channi might not be retained as the CM if the party is re-elected.

On Sunday, 15 Ministers including Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Razia Sultana were inducted into the Punjab Council of Ministers. Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora, who were a part of the erstwhile Amarinder Singh-led Ministry were dropped from the Cabinet. Channi has two Deputy CMs in Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni.