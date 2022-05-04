Akhilesh Meets Lalitpur Gang-rape Survivor's Family; Calls Police Stations 'centres Of Anarchy'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met the family of the 13-year-old gang-rape survivor in Lalitpur and demanded adequate security for them while calling the police stations in Uttar Pradesh "centres of anarchy". The minor was allegedly raped by four men over three days and was sexually assaulted again by the SHO of a police station where she had been left by her attackers, police said.

"I met the mother of the gang-rape survivor. The family said they want security and legal help, and demanded strict action against those who committed such a crime. The family wants justice," Yadav told reporters after meeting the family.

"The family needs help from the government. They need security otherwise they will not be able to fight for justice," he said, adding that his party will extend legal aid and if required any other kind of help to the family members.

The accused station house officer (SHO) in the case was arrested from an area near the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, police said, adding that five others, including the girl's aunt and the four men who had lured her to Bhopal and raped her, have also been held.

All the other policemen of the Pali station in Lalitpur district have been taken away from active duty and sent to police lines.

Sources said the Samajwadi Party (SP) president faced police resistance to entering the district hospital to meet the victim's family.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident, Yadav alleged, "The walls of the chief minister's residence are so thick that he cannot hear the cries of people." He also hit out at the state police.

"What is the police -- which should be giving security and ensuring justice --doing today in the state? 'Thana' (police stations) have become centres of anarchy under the BJP government. Where are the 'pink police' for the security of women? Will the 'bulldozers' be used on the police stations that are turning into 'crime scenes'?" he asked.

The SP chief further said what more can be expected from the police which has been used to win elections -- be it panchayat polls or the recent elections of legislative council members -- in Uttar Pradesh. He said his party will raise the issue in the state assembly. Yadav also alleged that Uttar Pradesh tops the list in custodial deaths, and that maximum NHRC notices are being served to the state police and the government.

