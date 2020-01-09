Akhilesh Outlaws Open Attacks On Priyanka Vadra, Distances SP From 2019 Ally Mayawati

Amid political blame game over poor healthcare services and violence, sources on Thursday said that Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) may be mulling options to tie-up with the Congress. Even as BSP supremo Mayawati has openly slammed Congress leader Priyanka Vadra for raising her voice selectively, Yadav, on the contrary, has spoken on the law and order situation in his state but remained tight-lipped about the incident. When asked, he slammed UP CM Yogi Adityanath but did not target Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Sources told Republic TV, that this may be a strategy of the Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh elections. After his party's failed tie-up with the Congress in the last state elections and with BSP in previous year's Lok Sabha polls, SP is now likely to ally with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP for the Delhi assembly polls.

Even as Akhilesh Yadav slammed Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath for deaths during the anti-CAA protest violence, he did not utter a word against the deaths of infants in Kota. He said that Yogi Adityanath should concern about the deaths of infants in Gorakhpur, making a sensational claim that 1000 children have died last month in the district.

Mayawati attacks Priyanka Vadra

On the other hand, BSP supremo Mayawati has targeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fro speaking against the law and order situation in UP but not on children's death in a Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan. She had said: "But what is even sadder is that the top leadership of the Congress party and especially the women General Secretary's silence in this matter. It would have been better if like UP, she would have met those poor mothers, who have lost their children only due to the negligence of their party's government." The BSP chief had added that the people of Uttar Pradesh have to be "alert" if Priyanka Vadra Gandhi does not meet the mothers of the deceased children in Kota because then meeting the families of victims in UP will only be considered as her "political interest" and "blatant drama".

Congress with Samajwadi Party

Earlier in 2017, the Congress and the then ruling Samajwadi Party sealed a poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh, in what was dubbed as an attempt to consolidate the Muslim vote bank. While Akhilesh Yadav's party contested on 298 seats and the Congress on the remaining 105, the alliance failed to create the magic, as SP won 47 seats and Congress a mere 7.

Mayawati and Akhilesh

After the massive victory in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Bypolls held in 2018, Akhilesh Yadav stitched an alliance with Mayawati's BSP. The bitter rivals came together after the infamous Guest House incident of 1995. However, they faced a massive poll drubbing and parted ways after elections.

While Samajwadi party bagged 5 seats losing some of its bastion like Kannauj in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Bahujan Samaj Party got 10 seats improving its tally from 2014 when the party was completely whitewashed.

Mayawati broke the alliance alleging that the party workers of Akhilesh Yadav led party are not as dedicated as the BSP cadre 2019. However, she had added that this is not a permanent break.

