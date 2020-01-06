Violence In JNU Highly Condemnable, Shameful: BSP Chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday condemned the act of violence against students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and said that judicial inquiry of the incident should be done to ascertain facts about the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati wrote, "Violence with students and teachers in JNU is highly condemnable and shameful. The central government should take this incident very seriously. Also, it will be better if there is a judicial inquiry into this incident."

JNU में छात्रों व शिक्षकों के साथ हुई हिंसा अति-निन्दनीय व शर्मनाक। केन्द्र सरकार को इस घटना को अति-गम्भीरता से लेना चाहिये। साथ ही इस घटना की न्यायिक जाँच हो जाये तो यह बेहतर होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 6, 2020

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CP

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence, officials said. The Home Ministry further sought a report from the Delhi Police about the situation prevailing in the prestigious institution and the steps taken to restore peace.

Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 5, 2020

Police to register FIR soon

The Delhi Police has received multiple complaints in regard to yesterday's incident and officials would be registering the FIR soon. Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Delhi: Latest visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) main gate. Violence broke out in the campus yesterday evening in which more than 20 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/45Zmv8Pnm2 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

