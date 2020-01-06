The Debate
Violence In JNU Highly Condemnable, Shameful: BSP Chief Mayawati

Law & Order

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday condemned the acts of violence against students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday condemned the act of violence against students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and said that judicial inquiry of the incident should be done to ascertain facts about the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati wrote, "Violence with students and teachers in JNU is highly condemnable and shameful. The central government should take this incident very seriously. Also, it will be better if there is a judicial inquiry into this incident."

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CP

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence, officials said. The Home Ministry further sought a report from the Delhi Police about the situation prevailing in the prestigious institution and the steps taken to restore peace. 

READ | BJP "strongly condemns" JNU violence, launches veiled attack on opposition

READ | JNU violence: Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CP; Home Ministry seeks report

Police to register FIR soon

The Delhi Police has received multiple complaints in regard to yesterday's incident and officials would be registering the FIR soon. Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

READ | Gautam Gambhir condemns violence in JNU, calls for strict punishment for "goons"

READ | AAP leader Sanjay Singh visits AIIMS, urges Home Minister's intervention in JNU violence

Published:
COMMENT
