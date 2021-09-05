Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP Govt In Uttar Pradesh For Two Bulls Fighting In Gorakhpur

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday blamed the Yogi Adityanath led ruling party of Uttar Pradesh- Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for a bull-fight in Gorakhpur. 'Due to bull terror, accidents and problems are happening continuously in the cities and villages of Uttar Pradesh,' tweeted Akhilesh Yadav in Hindi while adding that the BJP Government has left the public in this condition. In the video shared by the SP Supremo, two bulls can be seen engaged in feisty action and ended up entering a roadside shop.

Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP for bull-fight

The fresh allegations come at a time when political parties are missing no opportunities ahead of the state's Assembly Polls due next year.

Akhilesh Yadav eyes 400 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

The Samajwadi Party Cheif, Akhilesh Yadav recently made it clear that his camp will be forming coalitions with smaller parties to fight the upcoming UP assembly polls. The decision was taken days after the National President of the party formed bonds with the Mahan Dal wooing non-Yadav OBCs. Responding to the claim, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed the remarks of winning over 400 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as "fantasy".

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, September 2 in Lucknow, Yadav had said, "Samajwadis have aimed at 'abki baar 400 paar'...Our effort will be to take people with us. You can't imagine the unhappiness among them, they don't want to see the BJP government in 2022."

When asked about BJP's status for the upcoming UP assembly elections in the state, the SP chief said the BJP does not have a manifesto but only "Money-festo". The BJP is renaming the projects which were started by the previous SP government, and they have not done anything in the past four years, he added. Further attacking the BJP government, Yadav said that UP has become number one in black-marketing of COVID medicines, in custodial deaths, malnourished children, beating up youngsters for demanding employment and most unsafe place for women.

UP Assembly polls 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022 which are scheduled next year will see the clash of some major political parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Congress Committee (AICC), etc., who will be contesting the elections. The BJP currently rules Uttar Pradesh with CM Yogi Adityanath at the helm. The Congress had also aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. However, Gandhi recently said she is 'open-minded' to forming an alliance to take down the BJP.