Akhilesh Yadav Calls For 'nationwide Vaccination Drive', Says 'must Be Comprehensive'

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus in India, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter on Saturday and demanded a 'nationwide vaccination drive' to increase the vaccination in the country. Along with his Tweet, he shared data from an undisclosed source that showed India lagging behind nine countries on vaccination.

Yadav said, "There is no greater priority for a nation than to protect its citizen's health. We must begin a national vaccination drive now. It must be robust, comprehensive, and immediate."

Meanwhile, addressing a press briefing on Thursday, the Centre claimed that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses). This is expected to give a huge fillip to the vaccination drive in India.

COVID vaccine doses given in India cross 18 cr-mark

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crores, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261 according to the 8 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 3,25,071 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. The total of 18,04,29,261 includes 96,27,199 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,21,675 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,63,754 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 81,48,757 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 42,55,362 individuals in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,67,99,389 and 87,50,224 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,43,15,317 and 1,75,47,584 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.