Akhilesh Yadav Jibes Yogi Govt On Completing 4 Years As CM; Slams Rising Crime Rate

Samajwadi Party (SP) President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government as they complete 4 years of governance in Uttar Pradesh.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav in a statement said that the four years of the BJP's rule in Uttar Pradesh were like ‘Andher Nagri Chaupat Raja’ (a confused ruler and a chaotic state).

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath government on the rising crime rate, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said that many complaints of not being able to work without paying a bribe in police stations and tehsils were heard in the meetings of the BJP working committee. Farmers are troubled and the youth are suffering the pain of unemployment. Criminals are roaming fearlessly. No ban on illegal mining, poisonous liquor while inflation and corruption are at their peak.

Akhilesh also slammed the BJP's on its ideology and the increasing pollution of India due to Uttar Pradesh. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's four years achievements include disturbing the communal harmony. 22 of the world’s most polluted cities are in India, with 11 of them being in Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur are among the most polluted cities across the globe. If the BJP did not stop the environmental work of Gomti Riverfront, Janeshwar Mishra Park, Lion Safari, public transport, metro, cycle track, etc, which were started by our government, then today the international defamation would not have happened.

'Make MSP mandatory and withdraw farm laws'

Akhilesh also slammed the BJP over the farmers' protest. He questioned the government and asked how will the farmers get one and a half times more price for their yield when the sugarcane farmers have not got the remaining Rs 10,000 crore? The farmers have been protesting for almost four months demanding MSP be made mandatory and the withdrawal of the three farm laws.

'Law and order situation in the state is pathetic'

The SP chief also attacked the Yogi government over law and order. Akhilesh raised the issue of the sale of illegal and poisonous liquor. He said that in Prayagraj, Unnao, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Mathura, and many other districts, hundreds of people died after drinking poisonous and illegal liquor in the past 4 years. The law-and-order situation in the state is pathetic. Uttar Pradesh is number one in violence and crimes against women. In the year 2019, a total of 3,390 cases were registered in Lucknow. The rising cases of rape of girls indicate that the BJP’s anti-Romeo Squad, Mission Shakti, Pink Booth campaigns have completely failed.

However, data released by the Uttar Pradesh government in August 2020 revealed that the state's crime rate fell to a seven-year low during the seven months ending July. Uttar Pradesh’s also jumped to second place in the Ease of Doing Business in December 2020.