Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For 'misusing Power'; Urges EC To Intervene Ahead Of Bypolls

Days ahead of the UP by-polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was misusing power. These bypolls are believed to be crucial for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister after the intense backlash his government received in the wake of the Hathras Gangrape case.

Alleging that the BJP is engaged in intimidation of voters, Akhilesh urged the Election Commission should take cognizance of all this and intervene.

“Fearing its defeat, the BJP is engaged in the misuse of power and intimidation of voters. Pressure is being built on gram pradhans. Police are being misused to threaten people. The Election Commission should take cognizance of all this and intervene,” said Akhilesh in a statement.

Exuding confidence in his party, he said that the BJP is set for a defeat and SP-RLD are headed for big victories. He added that the people’s verdict in the bypolls would indicate the possible results in the 2022 UP assembly polls.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Friday said his party would win the assembly bypolls in all seven seats on the basis of the work done by its government.

"BJP will win by-elections in all the seven assembly seats based on its work and leadership. The situation is very good. We have the blessings of the people and hard work of our workers with us," he told reporters in Deoria.

UP by-polls

Seven state assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10. Of the seven seats, five seats - Tundla, Ghatamput, Naugaon, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani are up for polls due to demise of the sitting MLA - two due to COVID. The other seat Bangarmau is up for polls due to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in a rape case. As BJP had won six of the seven seats in 2017, it has fielded 7 candidates. Surprisingly, Congress, BSP and Samajwadi party too have fielded candidates on all seven seats each, hinting at a close battle in 2022 elections.

