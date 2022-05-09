Akhilesh Yadav Wades Into Gyanvapi Mosque Row; 'BJP Sponsoring People To Create A Divide'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav waded into the Gyanvapi mosque row on Monday claiming that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was 'sponsoring' people to create a rift in the community. Speaking to reporters in Varanasi, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that at a time when inflation and unemployment were rampant, the BJP was busy breaking the 'Ganga-Jamuni fabric' of Uttar Pradesh by raising issues like the Gyanvapi case.

"When it comes to the Gyanvapi mosque row, the BJP is sponsoring people and giving them financial aid to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. BJP works towards breaking the Ganga-Jamuni fabric of the state. I want to know, there is inflation today, every youth is unemployed, electricity prices are rising, hospitals have no medicine, why is there no debate on this? At this time, you are raising Gyanvapi?" he questioned.

Gyanvapi mosque row

The entire controversy surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque erupted after the Varanasi Court on April 26 directed a five-member ASI team to study the entire premises of the complex, the cost of which will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government. The order is based on Vijay Shankar Rastogi's plea which has sought permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2,000 years ago, the plea has stated that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. The temple was re-constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1780. Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which prohibits courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place is not applicable to this suit, Rastogi has contended.

The row has given birth to a political face-off between the BJP, Congress, and the AIMIM. While AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi has claimed that the court-ordered survey violates the Places of Worship Act, BJP has slammed the barrister for wanting to be the next 'Jinnah'. Congress on the other hand has claimed that the BJP is creating an 'Ayodhya-like dispute' for political mileage.