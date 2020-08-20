All Parties Barring For BJP Oppose Privatisation Of Thiruvananthapuram Airport: Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that the overwhelming view in Thursday's all-party meeting was that the management and operation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport should vest with the state government. Barring for BJP, all political parties agreed that the Centre should not have ignored the rightful claim of the Kerala government. Vijayan reiterated that his government had expressed willingness to match the offer of the highest bidder.

The leaders contended that the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport should have been retained in the public sector. Moreover, they supported the view that the state government has sufficient experience in managing and operating two international airports at Kochi and Kannur. On this occasion, the Kerala CM recalled that the state Assembly had collectively requested the Centre to not privatise the aforesaid airport through a resolution dated August 11, 2018. Thereafter, Vijayan requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to a private player.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi after all party-meet over union cabinet decision to hand over the operations & supervision of Thiruvananthapuram airport through Public-Private Partnership. pic.twitter.com/07Ejh9VW9i — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Three airports leased out to Adani Group

In a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the proposal to hand over the operation, management and development of the airports at Kerala’s capital, Jaipur and Guwahati to M/s Adani Enterprises Ltd for a period of 50 years was approved. The latter emerged as the successful bidder in a Global Competitive Bidding organised by the Airports Authority of India. According to the Centre, this will not only harness investment in the public sector but also bring efficiency in service delivery and professionalism.

Kerala CM opposes Centre's move

Writing to PM Modi on Wednesday, the Kerala CM argued that the management and operation of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport should have been entrusted to the Special Purpose Vehicle in which the state government is a stakeholder. He observed that the Civil Aviation Ministry had assured in 2003 that the contribution of the Kerala government to the airport will be factored in when the induction of a private player is considered. Vijayan added that the PM also reiterated this assurance during a personal meeting in the national capital.

Furthermore, he noted that the Kerala government had transferred 23.57 acres of land to the AAI for the construction of the airport terminal free of cost. This was subject to the condition that the value of the land would be reflected as the state government’s share capital in an SPV which would be set up. Additionally, Vijayan said that the government’s representatives had conveyed in detail to the Centre the public funds spent on acquiring the land in question.

