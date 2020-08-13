'Police To Collect Call Record Details Of COVID Patients,' Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In order to ramp up the contact tracing of patients that have been tested positive for COVID-19, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala Government has announced that the state police will collect the call details records (CDR) of all COVID-19 patients which would be used to improve the state's contact-tracing strategy. While dismissing concerns of privacy, Pinarayi Vijayan in a press brief assured that the information collected by the police will not be passed onto anyone or be used for any other purposes.

"The law enforcement agencies are allowed to collect this type of information. In Kerala too, CDRs are used to collect patient information for the sake of public health and safety. This is the most effective way to contact tracing and we have been using this method for a few months. The information thus collected will not be passed on to anyone else or used for any other purpose," he said.

Janamaithri Suraksha Project

While talking about the state's efforts in contact tracing, Pinarayi Vijayan remarked that various technologies and scientific methods are being used by the police and newer methods are being devised under the leadership of the District Police Chiefs. "The defence measures prepared by the Police Chiefs in different districts will be shared mutually and will be implemented after making necessary changes for adaption," he said.

"Awareness campaigns against coronavirus were organised with the participation of the public under the leadership of senior officers. The assistance of women is being taken to ensure the safety of their family members," he added.

Amid the raging pandemic, the Kerala Government has launched the -- Janamaithri Suraksha Project through which it attempts to build a 'friendly relationship' between the police officers and the citizens of the state, so as to increase compliance of protocols and norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Janamaithri Suraksha Project seeks the responsible participation of the citizens in crime prevention at the level of the local community, conserving the resources, both of the community and of the police, in fighting against crimes, which threaten the security of the community," said an official statement of the Kerala Government.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,212 fresh COVID-19 cases and recorded five fresh deaths taking the infection count to 38,144 and the death toll to 125.

