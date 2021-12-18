Alleged Sacrilege Attempt At Golden Temple Thwarted; Police Confirm Suspect Killed

An alleged sacrilege attempt was made at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday, confirmed the police. The suspect, as per the police, crossed the barrier, barging into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine in an alleged attempt to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib. The suspect has been killed, the police informed.

'Whole event recorded on CCTV, an investigation will be conducted'

"In the evening, a man aged 24-25 years crossed the barrier and tried to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple. He was killed, and his body has been sent for postmortem. We are verifying the details of the person," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Amritsar (City) Parminder Singh Bhandal said in a statement.