Allocated Seat Close To Opposition In Assembly, Pilot Pitches 'powerful Warrior' Defence

Speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly during the trust vote debate on Friday, ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot put forth a brave front after a seat close to the opposition was allocated to him. Prior to the rebellion, Pilot would sit next to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. The Tonk MLA is now seated on seat number 127 next to Independent legislator Sanyam Lodha in the second row.

Conceding that he was surprised at the new seat allocation, he described the seat as a "border" between the treasury and the opposition benches. Thereafter, Pilot opined that Congress had sent its "most powerful warrior" at the border to face the onslaught from the opposition. Refraining from directly responding to the charges levelled against him, the ex-PCC chief predicted that there will revelations soon. Reiterating that he and his MLAs had conveyed their grievances at the appropriate forum, Pilot urged a focus on the real issues plaguing Rajasthan.

Sachin Pilot remarked, "When I entered the Assembly at 11.30 am today, I found my seat here. When I would sit there, I was a part of the government and safe. Then, I thought why the Assembly Speaker and chief whip allocated this seat to me. Then, I understood that this is the border. The most powerful warrior is sent to the border. Many things have been said today in the discussion that is taking place on the motion of confidence. With time, there will be revelations. Whatever I or my colleagues wanted to say have conveyed it to the appropriate doctor. After treatment, all of us are in the Assembly united. Keeping aside rumours, we have to pay attention to reality."

Trust vote

On Thursday, BJP announced that it would move a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan during the Assembly session. Talking to the media after the BJP Legislative Party meeting, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria predicted that the government was unlikely to last for a long time. Speaking at the Congress Legislative Party meeting a few hours later, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced that he would seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly. The meeting witnessed all the 19 disgruntled MLAs including Sachin Pilot in attendance. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tabled the proposal for the trust vote.

