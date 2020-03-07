Altaf Bukhari To Launch Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party Tomorrow

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, a political party led by former PDP leader, Syed Altaf Bukhari will be launched tomorrow in Srinagar. Altaf Bukhari, who hails from Sopore of Baramulla district in North Kashmir is not only a known businessman but is known for his close relationship with separatist leaders.

Businessman-turned-politician Bukhari (60), a graduate in Agriculture Science, has been joined by politicians from various other parties, including the National Conference (NC), the PDP, the Congress, and the BJP.

A former legislator from Amira Kadal constituency in Srinagar, he served as Roads & Buildings, Education and Finance minister during the PDP-BJP coalition government.

Soon after the abrogation of Article 370, Bukhari has been seen working behind the curtains to launch a new political party.

In fact, he was one of the few leaders, who met the EU parliamentarians in New Delhi in October last year before their trip to the valley.

First political activity since the Abrogation of Article 370

The launch of this political party is seen as the first political activity after the abrogation of Article 370. The centre has been desperate to fill the political vacuum in the erstwhile state of J&K since the Abrogation.

According to the leaders of the Apni party, the primary aim of forming a new political party is to “provide relief to people who have been facing uncertainty since August 5, last year.”

Among the prominent leaders set to join Apni Party are former legislators that include Vijay Bakaya, Usman Majid, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Javed Beg, Dilawar Mir, Zaffar Manhas, Noor Muhammad, Abdul Rahim Rather, Abdul Majid Paddar, Gagan Bhagat and Manjeet Singh.

The new party aims to take on regional outfits the NC and the PDP, whose leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). These leaders were initially kept in preventive detention and later booked under the PSA.

Last year in December, Congress Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had called Bukhari emerging led new political setup as proxies of the BJP.

Staked claim to form government in November 2018

Pertinently, Altaf Bukhari, who had also emerged as the mutual candidate for the post of chief minister after PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had staked claim to form the government in November 2018 with the support of the NC and the Congress legislators, started confabulations to structure a new party following the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370 last year.

Bukhari joined the PDP in 2004 and was considered as a close aid to party founder and former chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

However, after Sayeed’s death in Jan 2016 and the Mehbooba Mufti’s elevation as chief minister, Bukhari was sidelined for some time, however, later was given education portfolio.

But soon after the fall of Mehbooba led government, he started to hobnob with the top brass of BJP and was among a few local politicians, who were not jailed after the revocation of Article 370.

As per the sources, In 2019, Altaf Bukhari’s brother was reportedly questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi over the alleged terror funding case.

