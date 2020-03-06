Congress Gen Secy, Former Minister Resign, Say 'talks On With Altaf Bukhari Group'

In a massive setback to the Congress party, Congress General Secretary from Jammu and Kashmir Vikram Malhotra along with Former Minister and Senior leader Manjit Singh have allegedly resigned from the party to join Altaf Bukhari-led new political outfit. Former PDP leader and minister Altaf Bukhari on Friday had announced that he would be forming a new political party called ‘Apni Party’ which will be launched formally on March 8 in Srinagar.

Now in the latest development as per sources, two of Congress' top leaders have left the party to join Bukhari. Congress General Secretary Vikram Malhotra tendered his resignation from Congress saying that 'many leaders might join him soon.' “ Talks on with Altaf Bukhari Group. Many leaders from Congress may soon join me,'' said the leader.

Manjit Singh also tendered his resignation from the party saying,“In talks with Altaf Bukhari group, will go with those who will take stand for Jammu”.

Bukhari-led delagation to meet PM

Bukhari is all set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights, according to ANI. On Wednesday, Bukhari held an informal meeting with some senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists, and like-minded people in Jammu to discuss the political situation in Jammu-Kashmir, which has been on lockdown since August 5. The meeting is said to have resulted in a consensus on the need for a 'democratic political alternative'.

