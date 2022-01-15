Alwar Horror: BJP Accuses Rajasthan Govt Of Covering Up After Police Rules Out Rape

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack against the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the horrific Alwar rape case. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a video has alleged that the Rajasthan Police and the state government are indulging in a cover-up. Poonawalla's remarks come after the police have declared that she was not raped. The BJP leader lashed out at the Rajasthan government and remarked that rape has been denied even as the SIT team has not completed its probe and has not come out with a report.

"The Rajasthan Police and the state government are indulging in a shameful cover-up by saying that no rape happened in Alwar. Its doing a complete 180 degree u-turn even before the SIT probe has completed and submitted its report. This shows how a massive cover-up is being done for Aapradhi bachao instead of Ladki or Beti Bachao," said Shehzad Poonawalla

Moreover, Poonawalla has also claimed that similar instances wherein the police and the state government have stood with the accused instead of the victim or the survivor have happened in the past too. Poonawalla slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and claimed that the latter had stated that most cases of "atrocities against women are fake".

"This is the manner in which the Rajasthan government has been behaving. The WDC minister blamed the society and now the police said that no rape has happened. This kind of attitude is being shown to save Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi from embarassment. Their political opportunism has come out openly when it comes to issues of women empowerment and rape," he added

The BJP has demanded that there should be a free, fair and transparent probe that should be conducted under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that will reveal the truth.

"Mentally-challenged minor girl with injuries on the body not raped": Rajasthan Police

In a big development, the Rajasthan Police has ruled out that the Alwar incident was not a rape case. A medical report has indicated that the mentally-challenged girl who was found bleeding profusely with injuries on her private parts in Alwar district was not raped. Meanwhile, police findings also revealed that the 14-year-old girl had travelled on her own from her village to the city. She was found in a distressed state on a bridge near Tijara Fatak on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation, after which a Special Investigation Team was constituted by the Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP). The doctors found that the girl's rectum was displaced and performed a two-and-a-half-hour surgery. The police said it to ascertain how the girl sustained such grievous injuries. Gautam further informed that the girl travelled around 25 km from her village and reached Alwar city in an auto-rickshaw. She then walked towards the Tijara Fatak bridge ''on her own''.

"On Friday, a team of experts submitted a report to the police, in which they have said that injuries are not suggestive of any penetrative assault to the girl. So far, facts and technical information of medical experts suggest that there is no possibility of rape in the case,'' Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam told reporters ''We have been able to track the girl's movements and traced the auto-rickshaw in which she travelled with 8-10 other passengers. A team of forensic experts have not found anything suspicious in the auto-rickshaw. The driver was interrogated and her co-passengers will be questioned,'' the SP added

The CCTV footage collected from various locations showed her roaming in many areas of the city and on the bridge, but no camera found her in a distressed condition on the bridge, police said. According to PTI sources, the chief minister was constantly monitoring the case. Jaipur IGP visited Alwar on Wednesday and issued necessary directions to the district police. Required forensic and technical assistance was provided to him.

Image: PTI/ANI