Amaravati Land Scam: Andhra HC Stays CID's Case Against Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu & Minister

In a major relief for ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra High Court has stayed the 'Amaravati land scam' case filed by the state CID against him and his ex-cabinet minister P Narayana. Ruling YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had alleged that 500 acres of land belonging to the Dalits in Mangalagiri alone was taken away by dubious means, as per reports. The state CID have filed an FIR under various sections of IPC including criminal conspiracy and SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on Alla's complaint, as per reports.

Naidu gets relief from Andhra HC

Naidu had moved Andhra HC seeking quashing of the FIR after CID had issued notice to him asking him to appear at its Vijayawada office on March 23 to ascertain facts. Previously, the High Court struck down a case pertaining to "insider trading" in the Amaravati land scam. Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana have been listed as Accused No.1 and 2 in the case pertaining to the pooling of land for the development of the state's new capital city Amaravati back in the year 2015.

Jagan's allegations on Amaravati

In an 8-page letter sent to CJI SA Bobde on October 6, Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards TDP and claimed that attempts are being made to topple his government. He has also accused him of influencing the sittings of the High Court in a way that matters important to Telegu Desam Party are allocated to a few Honourable judges. He had also made claims of Justice Ramanna and his family's involvement in the Amaravati land deal with then-CM Naidu. Later, the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered an investigation into a private phone conversation between Justice (retd) Eswaraiah and a suspended judicial officer regarding the Benami transactions in the state's new capital region. This was challenged at the SC, which refused to intervene.

The Amaravati Development Corporation which had allotted Rs. 2118 crores to develop infrastructure in the new capital has been stalled since World bank stopped its $300 million funding in developing the new capital. This was done after complaints were reportedly received from farmers and various organisations. In 2018, after the government's announcement, farmers who had voluntarily offered about 90% of the 38,581-acre land required for the new capital city in Amaravati, are now jolted by the stalling of development in Amaravati.

Since then, the Jagan government has passed his three capital law - proposing the Secretariat to be situated in Visakhapatnam, High court in Kurnool, and State Assembly at Amaravati - naming them the executive, judicial and legislative capital of the state. After failing to pass the law in the Legislative council, YSRCP, passed it again in the Assembly. It is yet to gain the Presidential assent.