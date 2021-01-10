Amarinder Singh Alleges 'AAP Backstabbing Farmers, Playing Sneaky Games At BJP's Behest'

The political mudslinging between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh continues as the two sides allege that the other side is colluding with the BJP against the farmers. Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday slammed the AAP while accusing them of "backstabbing and defrauding" the farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws. The Punjab chief minister alleged that AAP leadership through its own workers was filing petitions against the BJP leaders while claiming that it was providing legal assistance to the farmers against the BJP.

"Your intent is clear. You are only trying to weaken the farmers' agitation and playing your sneaky games at BJP's behest", the chief minister said in a statement.

"Arvind Kejriwal was always the sneaky little fellow of AAP but it's surprising that his other party leaders are also following suit and spreading a web of lies to deceive the farmers of Punjab", said Captain Amarinder.

AAP 'incapable of ruling independently': Punjab CM

Lashing out at the AAP, he reminded the ruling party of Delhi of its notification on one of the laws while claiming to be supportive towards the farmers. Moreover, to prove AAP's closeness to the BJP, Captain Amarinder also cited the instance when the AAP government had requested Centre's assistance in controlling the surge of Coronavirus infections in the national capital.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government has been bending backwards to keep its masters in the central government happy because it is incapable of ruling independently and effectively, as we all saw during the Covid peaks in Delhi. The way Kejriwal went grovelling to the Centre for help each time clearly exposed his closeness to them. After all, in times of crisis, you rush to those you are closest to and not to your political opponents," alleged Amarinder Singh.

READ | SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Centre's Farm Laws & Protest On Delhi Borders On Monday

READ | Haryana CM Khattar Holds BKU Leader Responsible For Vandalism At Karnal Mahapanchayat

On Saturday, AAP leaders Raghav Chadda had accused Amarinder Singh of acting like a "BJP agent" and advised him to "officially join" the saffron party. Chadha further alleged that the Punjab CM was "helpless" and "bound to appease" the Centre to "save" his son who is facing the ED investigation. Moreover, AAP President in Punjab Bhagwant Mann had also accused Amarinder Singh of colluding with the governor for sending the state agriculture bills for approval from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile, as the latest round of deliberations between the agitating farmers' unions and the Centre failed to bring consensus, the protesting unions have decided to launch a massive tractor march on January 26 as the country celebrates Republic Day. The agitating farmers have also decided to burn copies of the farm laws during the celebration of the festival of Lohri on January 13.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Takes A Jibe At Centre As Deadlock Continues After 9th Centre-Farmer Talks

READ | 'We Don't Want Anything Other Than Repeal Of Farm Laws': Farmer Unions After Talks