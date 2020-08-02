Hooch Tragedy: Amarinder Singh Calls Kejriwal's CBI Probe Demand A 'political Gimmick'

Hitting back at Arvind Kejriwal's call for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the hooch tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked his Delhi counterpart to not exploit the tragic affair for reviving his Aam Aadmi Party’s fortunes in the state.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that over the last few months, none of the cases involving the sale of spurious liquor has been solved by the local police. The Punjab government needs to take immediate steps to curb such mafias, he tweeted.

Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State govt needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020

Responding to this, a Punjab government release quoted Captain Amarinder Singh saying, "So many people have died and all you are interested in is making political meat from the incident. Don’t you have any shame?” He asked Kejriwal to concentrate on maintaining law and order in his own state, which "was notorious for the brazen manner in which criminals and gangs were roaming the streets without fear".

Expressing full faith in Punjab police, the CM said Kejriwal’s demand for a CBI probe was nothing, but a political gimmick aimed at regaining lost foothold for his party, which had completely lost ground in Punjab despite being the principal opposition party.

Govt takes action

Amarinder Singh on Saturday ordered the suspension of, and inquiry against, seven Excise & Taxation Officers and Inspectors, along with two DSPs and four SHOs of Punjab Police, in connection with the hooch tragedy, which has so far claimed 86 lives in the three districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur.

He has also announced Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia compensation to each of the families of the deceased, most of whom are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural 12 and Gurdaspur (Batala) 11.

A magisterial inquiry by the Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, into the deaths of people allegedly due to the consumption of illicit liquor has been ordered.

The CM has promised strict action against anyone found complicit in the case and directed police to launch a search operation to crack down on any spurious liquor manufacturing unit operating in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

