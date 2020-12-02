Amarinder Singh Slams Delhi CM For Saying States Are 'helpless', Calls Him 'sneaky'

In a scathing response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks of ‘low-level politics’, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on December 2 accused the AAP leader of "indulging in brazen double-speak" in a bid to “wriggle out his own failure”. Further questioning the Delhi CM 'why not go against the centre?', the Congress leader touted his government’s move of opposing the central government over the legislation surrounding the state.

While Kejriwal stated that the Delhi government is helpless in the face of the Centre, Singh lashed out at AAP supremo for being unsuccessful in ‘fighting’ against the “draconian legislation”. This, according to Punjab CM is the reason why the Kejriwal did not bring any legislation in the state assembly to “at least try and negate” some effects of the laws posed by the centre.

Punjab CMO said in a statement, “Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for undermining the farmers’ fight by notifying one of the central laws in Delhi, Captain Amarinder asked Kejriwal “why did you not stand against the Centre by passing your own state legislations like we did in Punjab?”

“Why else did he not bring any legislations in the state assembly to at least try and negate some of the ill-effects of the central laws?” asked Captain Amarinder.

Singh calls Kejriwal ‘sneaky little fellow’

In a blunt statement, Singh further denounced the Delhi CM for his ‘lack of efforts’ and instead “meekly” just notifying the central laws and violating the rights of the farmers. Punjab CM called his Delhi counterpart “sneaky little fellow” and accused the latter of “double standards” that have been exposed several times.

The statement added, “Instead of meekly just notifying the central laws, Kejriwal could have tried to make some effort to counter them and protect the rights of the farmers, said Captain Amarinder, adding that it was evident that “this sneaky little fellow, whose double standards have been exposed time and again, is now completely cornered on the issue.”

Singh’s response came after the AAP leader attacked Punjab CM or making allegations pertaining to the farm laws. In a response to Singh’s charge that the Delhi government had notified the agrarian laws in the national capital, Kejriwal cornered himself saying none of the state governments had any choice in the matter. In a video message, the AAP supremo accused the senior Congress leader of speaking the language of BJP and attributing the same to the ED cases against his family.

