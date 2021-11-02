Amarinder Tells Sonia Gandhi 'You Never Understood Me; I'm Deeply Hurt By You & Your Kids'

As former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh formally resigned from the Congress Party on Tuesday and announcing that he's floating his own party named 'Punjab Lok Congress', he wrote a 7-page long resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, expressing his anguish over not being understood by her and her children, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. He also slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu in his letter for abusing him on a daily basis during his chief ministership.

In his letter to the Congress President, Captain wrote, "Sidhu’s only claim to fame was that he would abuse me and my government on a regular basis. I am old enough to be his father but that did not stop him from using the filthiest and most vile language against me both publicly and privately."

"Unfortunately rather than being reined in, he was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary In-charge," he added.

Captain Amarinder's Resignation by Republic World on Scribd

'I actually felt deeply hurt by you': Captain tells Sonia

Amarinder Singh further said, "despite knowing me for the better part of my 52 years in public life and that too a deeply personal level you never understood me or my character. You thought I was getting on in years and shout be put to pasture. I am neither tired nor retired. I feel I have a lot to give and contribute to my beloved Punjab. I intend to soldier on and not fade away."

"I actually felt deeply hurt by you (Sonia Gandhi) and that of your children (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) who I still deeply love as much as my own children, having known their father. since we were in school together since 1954, which is for 67 years now," he said.

Captain says his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'

Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced his new political party 'Punjab Lok Congress', which is awaiting approval for name and logo from the Election Commission. It is this party with which Captain Amarinder intends to contest the 2022 Punjab Elections, for which he has sought a seat-share alliance with the BJP.

The Election Commission has no objection to the proposed name, Punjab Lok Congress, he said. About the party symbol, Amarinder said, the Election Commission had given three symbols from which one was to be chosen. He said his party has also submitted three different symbols and the final symbol will be chosen from the set of six symbols, three suggested by the Election Commission and three proposed by the party.

The party will be formally launched later. The policies, programmes, agenda and vision will be spelt out at the time of the launch of the party, Captain Amarinder added.

Captain Amarinder to take on Congress & Sidhu in Punjab elections

On October 20, Captain Amarinder Singh had informed that he will form his own party in Punjab. "The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," he had tweeted.

The ex-Army captain had confirmed that his party is open to making an alliance with BJP. "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," he said.