Amid BJP's CAA Intent, Mamata Banerjee Tells West Bengal She Won't Implement NRC & NPR

As the poll season arrives in West Bengal, it seems that the debate over the contentious CAA, NRC and NPR will be back. Days after the BJP said that they are keen to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in January 2021, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that her government will not allow the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

Addressing a public meeting, Banerjee maintained that all the residents of the state are citizens of the country and no one can change that. She accused the BJP of trying to play divisive politics using the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I, as the Chief Minister, say that you are citizens and no one can change that. We will not allow NRC or NPR." We will not allow Bengal to be turned into Gujarat, the TMC supremo asserted.

In a clear jibe at BJP national president JP Nadda, CM Mamata alleged that the BJP has brought outsiders to the state, who are going door to door to make divisive campaigns. As Matua community forms the major votebank in the North 24 Parganas area, Banerjee said that the saffron party has divided the "Matua family" through its divisive politics, and highlighted her government's policies for the development of Matuas. She said that Rs 10 crore was sanctioned for the development of the community and assured them that a holiday would be announced on the birth anniversary of founder Harichand Thakur, the founder of the Matua sect.

Importance of Matua community for BJP

A section of BJP leadership in the state is apprehensive that the delay and confusion over CAA implementation might turn refugee voters, especially the Matua community, against BJP in the 2021 assembly elections. BJP state unit sources claim that the community had voted hands down in favour of the saffron party during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the party had made significant inroads by winning 18 out of the total 42 seats.

CAA in January: BJP

In a big statement ahead of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections, senior BJP leader and national general secretary of the party, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is likely to be implemented from January next year. Vijayvargiya, who is also the West Bengal in-charge of the BJP, said while addressing 'Aar Noy Anyay' (no more injustice) campaign that the Centre is keen to grant citizenship to the large refugee population in the state.

"We are hopeful that the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the CAA will begin from January next year. The Centre has passed the CAA with the honest intention of granting citizenship to persecuted refugees coming to our country from neighbouring nations," he said in North 24 Parganas.

Nadda campaigns in Mamata's constituency

Meanwhile, inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Wednesday, claimed that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Terming the Trinamool government as 'intolerant', he said that BJP's political workers were being continuously killed and were being passed off as 'suicides'.

Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda added that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal. He also proclaimed that the BJP will set up a party office in every district of India. Lauding the BJP's recent victory in Rajasthan's Zilla Parishad elections, Nadda proclaimed that 'Rajasthan farmers have fully supported BJP. Rs 1 lakh crore have been released by the Modi government for farmers.' He added, "Mamata Banerjee house arrested BJP leaders during the lockdown. Mamata govt has stopped people to join the mainstream because of political reasons. We have to take one last leap in West Bengal, will do it in 2021 and overthrow Mamta govt".