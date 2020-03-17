Amid Coronavirus, BJP MPs Prefer 'Namaste' Greeting At Parliamentary Party Meeting

The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic was witnessed at the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, as the leaders at the meeting were spotted greeting each other with 'namaste' instead of shaking hands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted others with Namaste. During the meeting, the Prime Minister also praised doctors and officials who are working to combat the spread of the disease. He also appealed the MPs to visit their respective constituencies and spread awareness about ways to contain the spread of the virus.

During the parliamentary party meeting, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan informed the MPs about the steps being taken by the Centre and state to combat the global pandemic. BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar arrived for the meeting wearing a cap with 'Karo Na Handshake-Karo Namaste' written on it. As a precautionary measure, the leaders were only allowed to enter the meeting room after undergoing thermal screening.

Several MPs have demanded the ongoing budget session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to be cut short as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 126 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centers.

(With inputs from ANI)