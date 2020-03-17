Smriti Irani Hails 'Unsung Heroes Of Coronavirus'; Updates On Work Done By 'Team Amethi'

As coronavirus continues to be a threat to the country, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani hailed the frontline health workers, doctors, security personnel, and airport staff for their services. As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 126, including 17 foreign nationals.

Taking to Twitter, Smriti Irani also lauded the teams from her constituency, Amethi, for keeping a close watch on protocols to be followed and further emphasized on the importance of the precautions laid down by the Health Ministry.

A huge shout out to all our frontline health workers, doctors , security personnel,staff manning airports and all screening ops including government offices and Parliament. The unsung heroes of #COVID2019 . Grateful for your services🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 17, 2020

Extremely grateful that Team Amethi ably led by @DmAmethi is keeping a close watch on protocols to be followed re #COVID2019 . Community outreach about precautions to be undertaken and effective communication re advisories given by @MoHFW_INDIA is the need of the hour. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 17, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday had issued an advisory on Social Distancing Measure in view of the spread of COVID-19 disease. All these proposed interventions shall be in force till the 31st of March, 2020 and they will be reviewed as per the evolving situation.

Explaining the concept of social distancing and how it will lead to the reduction in spreading of the virus, the official press release said, "Social distancing is a non-pharmaceutical infection prevention and control intervention implemented to avoid/decrease contact between those who are infected with a disease-causing pathogen and those who are not, so as to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission in a community. This eventually leads to a decrease in spread, morbidity and mortality due to the disease."

WHO praises India’s prompt actions to mitigate coronavirus spread

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed India’s efforts in containing the deadly coronavirus that has claimed the lives of 3 people and has affected over 120 people in the country.

Speaking to a leading news daily, WHO official Dr. Poonam Khetripal said that PM Modi is monitoring the situation of the outbreak in the country and the government made sure that there were equipment and supplies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, she stated that India has done a very good job of containing the COVID-19 virus so far and added that the government started preparing for the deadly disease well in advanced.

