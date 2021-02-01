Amid Farmers' Stir, BJP Senses Political Conspiracy; Says 'gangsters From Punjab Involved'

Days after the tractor parade which was meant to highlight the demands of the protesting farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday appealed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to beware of those 'elements who are purportedly carrying out anti-national and anti-social activities' by misusing farmers' agitation in Delhi.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister advised that the BJP workers should develop an understanding to identify such people. stating that a good understanding has existed between the state government and the saffron party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "BJP is going to better its tally in the upcoming civic polls."

Farmers' Protest: MP BJP unit suspects 'political conspiracy'

Recalling the violent incidents which took place in the national capital on the 72nd Republic Day, Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge Murlidhar Rao while attending a meeting of a newly-formed state executive committee on Sunday said that he suspects a "political conspiracy" behind the tractor rally violence. While asserting that in a federal structure, law and order is a state subject, Murlidhar Rao slammed the Punjab government saying that it is not taking the January 26 incidents seriously. He said, "A thought strikes the mind after a serious consideration whether there was some political conspiracy behind the entire incident."

MP's BJP-in charge said, "Gangsters and history-sheeters from Punjab were involved in rioting at the Red Fort on the Republic Day. Their videos are coming to light."

Alleging that the Congress Party has lost the political values and it is conspiring and spreading confusion over Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, Rao said that at the cost of maligning the nation's image, it is trying to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further said that the Congress government in Punjab cannot escape from the accountability over Delhi violence.

Claiming that most of the farmers of the country were with the government over the agriculture laws, state's BJP-in charge said that after losing elections in a row, the opposition parties are not capable of protesting directly and that is why they are leaning on others to fire.

Farmers' protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi, breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police, leading to clashes with Delhi police. While police had to resort to teargas shells and lathicharge, they claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor was upturned. The Delhi police have filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 19 people.

The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi. This act led to several Kisan unions to withdraw from the protest and alleged Delhi locals stage a protest on city borders against farmers. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait, who have been named in police's FIRs, have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan as protests continue at Delhi borders.

