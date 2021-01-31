Manish Sisodia Claims 'BJP Insulted Tricolour At Red Flag To Malign Farmers' Amid Probe

Lashing out at the BJP, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday, alleged that BJP insulted the tricolor at the Red Fort in a bid to discredit farmers. Pointing to actor Deep Sidhu's alleged links to BJP, he claimed that the saffron party lays exposed. Sidhu was involved with BJP MP Sunny Deol's campaign, who has now distanced himself from Sidhu. Currently, farmers are protesting at Delhi's borders at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri where internet has been snapped by MHA till January 31.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 13,052 new cases; full occupancy in theatres

AAP: 'BJP insulted tricolour'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh proclaims 'if Rakesh Tikait is arrested, will offer my arrest'

AAP and farmers

AAP has thrown its support behind the protesting farmers, with Sisodia visiting the Singhu border and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar. Singh who had called Rakesh Tikait after the senior farm leader broke down on camera, said that 'if Rakesh Tikait was arrested, we will get arrested with him'. While farmers had initially shunned political parties' support in their protests, since the Republic Day violence several leaders from Congress, AAP, Akali Dal, Bhim Army, INLD and SP have visited farmer protest sites. AAP, which had opposed the three Farm Laws in Parliament, has demanded its repeal and provided assistance to the protesting farmers at Delhi borders with free wi-fi, medical aid, food and water. After the UP government cut off electricity and water supply at Ghazipur - asking farmers to vacate, the Delhi government provided them necessary amenities.

Singhu clash: Akali Dal claims Delhi police 'insulted faith' of Sikh youth; demands action

Farmer protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. The Delhi police has filed over 25 cases, 38 FIRs and arrested 84 people. Farmers have condemned the act, but agreed to hold talks with the Centre over the three laws.

Rakesh Tikait welcomes PM Modi's statement on Centre-Farmer talks: 'Will solve peacefully'