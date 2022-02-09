Amid Hijab Row, AIMIM Puts Up 'First Hijab, Then Books' Posters In Maharashtra's Beed

With Karnataka under the spotlight, AIMIM workers put up the 'First Hijab, Then Books' poster at several junctures in the Beed district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The poster that bore the name of a student leader of the Hyderabad-based party also had written in bold letters, 'Hijab is our right' and 'Precious things should be kept under cover'.

Earlier in the day, speaking to Republic, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said, "If one goes to a school or college, the Indian Constitution doesn't get suspended. The Indian Constitution is a living document. They have the right (to wear hijab) as per the Constitution. Many of those girls are wearing hijab from before. No one should have a problem."

Hailing Owaisi, the Karnataka hijab girl who took on the saffron scarf group said," What he said was absolutely right. We will not do way with our hijab."

Karnataka hijab controversy resounding

A row has erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls to educational institutes. The row began when in December last year, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. The protests, seen in and around Udupi till now, on February 8, flared to more towns including Shivamogga, where a group of boys wearing saffron scarves cheered, chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and danced as one of them climbed a flagstaff and put up a saffron flag.

In two towns, Harihara and Davengere, large gatherings were banned after hijab-wearing protesters and those wearing saffron shawls threw stones at each other. The police used teargas and batons to break them up. Also, Section 144 is imposed in the districts.

In the light of the flare-up across districts in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders.

High Court refers matter to a larger bench

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court resumed hearing the petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state on February 9. In the hearing, after listening to both sides, the bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench.

"Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter. Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of the larger bench that may be constituted by CJ in his discretion and therefore the arguments advanced on interim prayers are reproduced here," he noted.