Maharashtra Cabinet Chosen On Merit, Sharad Pawar? This List Of 19 Dynasts Says Otherwise

Speaking at the ‘Thane festival’ organised by Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on January 26, NCP chief Sharad Pawar stated that many ministers in the state government did not belong to political families. On this occasion, he felicitated Awhad who is a first-generation politician having consistently won the Assembly election from the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency. Sharad Pawar stressed that the ministers had been selected “purely on merit”.

Ironically, Pawar’s assertion about merit comes at a juncture when 19 out of the 43 ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government belong to political families. While Congress tops the list with 8 out of 12 ministers being dynasts, NCP is not too far behind with 6 ministers having a political background including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of the NCP chief. On the other hand, only three of Shiv Sena’s 15 ministers are dynasts. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya themselves belong to the clan of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Here is the full list of dynasts in the Maharashtra cabinet:

Minister Party Relation Uddhav Thackeray (CM) Shiv Sena Son of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray Ajit Pawar (Deputy CM) NCP Nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar Ashok Chavan Congress Son of former CM Shankarrao Chavan Amit Deshmukh Congress Son of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh Shambhuraje Desai Shiv Sena Grandson of former Home Minister Balasaheb Desai Shankarrao Gadakh KSP Son of veteran Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena Son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Yashomati Thakur Congress Daughter of former MLA Bhayyasaheb Thakur Sunil Kedar Congress Son of former Minister Chhatrapal Kedar Varsha Gaikwad Congress Daughter of former MP Eknath Gaikwad Vishwajeet Kadam Congress Son of former Minister Patangrao Kadam Satej Patil Congress Son of former Congress leader DY Patil Balasaheb Thorat Congress Son of former MLA Bhausaheb Thorat Dhananjay Munde NCP Nephew of former Union Minister Gopinath Munde Rajesh Tope NCP Son of former MP Ankush Tope Jayant Patil NCP Son of former Minister Rajaram Patil Aditi Tatkare NCP Daughter of former MP Sunil Tatkare Balasaheb Patil NCP Son of former MLA Pandurang Patil Prajakt Tanpure NCP Son of former MP Prasad Tanpure

