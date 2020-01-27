The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Maharashtra Cabinet Chosen On Merit, Sharad Pawar? This List Of 19 Dynasts Says Otherwise

Politics

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday stated that many ministers in the state government did not belong to political families and were selected purely on merit.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sharad Pawar

Speaking at the ‘Thane festival’ organised by Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on January 26, NCP chief Sharad Pawar stated that many ministers in the state government did not belong to political families. On this occasion, he felicitated Awhad who is a first-generation politician having consistently won the Assembly election from the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency. Sharad Pawar stressed that the ministers had been selected “purely on merit”.  

Read: CM Uddhav Thackeray And Aaditya Headline BMC Groundbreaking Ceremony; Congress-NCP Absent

Ironically, Pawar’s assertion about merit comes at a juncture when 19 out of the 43 ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government belong to political families. While Congress tops the list with 8 out of 12 ministers being dynasts, NCP is not too far behind with 6 ministers having a political background including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of the NCP chief. On the other hand, only three of Shiv Sena’s 15 ministers are dynasts. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya themselves belong to the clan of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.  

Read: Setback For Uddhav? 9,000 Villages Slam Pitch To Scrap Fadnavis-era direct Election Model

Here is the full list of dynasts in the Maharashtra cabinet: 

Minister Party Relation
Uddhav Thackeray (CM) Shiv Sena Son of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray
Ajit Pawar (Deputy CM) NCP Nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar
Ashok Chavan Congress Son of former CM Shankarrao Chavan
Amit Deshmukh Congress Son of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh
Shambhuraje Desai Shiv Sena Grandson of former Home Minister Balasaheb Desai
Shankarrao Gadakh KSP Son of veteran Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh
Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena Son of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Yashomati Thakur Congress Daughter of former MLA Bhayyasaheb Thakur
Sunil Kedar Congress Son of former Minister Chhatrapal Kedar
Varsha Gaikwad Congress Daughter of former MP Eknath Gaikwad
Vishwajeet Kadam Congress Son of former Minister Patangrao Kadam
Satej Patil Congress Son of former Congress leader DY Patil
Balasaheb Thorat Congress Son of former MLA Bhausaheb Thorat
Dhananjay Munde NCP Nephew of former Union Minister Gopinath Munde
Rajesh Tope NCP Son of former MP Ankush Tope
Jayant Patil NCP Son of former Minister Rajaram Patil
Aditi Tatkare NCP Daughter of former MP Sunil Tatkare
Balasaheb Patil NCP Son of former MLA Pandurang Patil
Prajakt Tanpure NCP Son of former MP Prasad Tanpure

Read: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Tears Into BJP, MNS, Says 'Sena Has Not Forsaken Hindutva'

Read: Setback For Uddhav? 9,000 Villages Slam Pitch To Scrap Fadnavis-era direct Election Model

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
KISHOR'S RESPONSE TO SHAH
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
MUSLIM BOARD IN SC
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA