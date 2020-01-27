CM Uddhav Thackeray And Aaditya Headline BMC Groundbreaking Ceremony; Congress-NCP Absent

The contrasting alliance in Maharashtra once again found itself in a fix after allies Congress and NCP, were not invited in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) program by the Shiv Sena. At venue, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray were present alongside other party workers and performed Bhumi pujan and lokarpan.

As per reports, the Congress and NCP were not sent out invitations by the Shiv Sena, and only included the leaders and workers of the saffron party. Snubbed by Shiv Sena, a miffed Congress leader Ravi Rana wrote to the BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar, a Shiv Sena leader, complaining for the same.

मुख्यमंत्री मा.श्री.उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या हस्ते आज BMCच्या जी-दक्षिण विभागात लोअर परळ रेल्वे स्थानकाजवळील ना.म.जोशी मार्ग व गणपतराव कदम मार्गावरील डिलाईल पूल पोहोच रस्त्याचे भूमिपूजन करण्यात आले. ६००मी. लांबीच्या या पुलाचे काम १८ महिन्यांत(पावसाळा सोडून) पूर्ण होणार आहे. pic.twitter.com/Tv7ma48STS — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) January 26, 2020

From donning the 'secular' tag to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut inviting Rahul Gandhi to visit Ayodhya, the ideological difference between the contrasting allies in Maharashtra--Shiv Sena and Congress have revived on numerous occasions since the formation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The Shiv Sena from its inception to date has been a strong advocate of Hindutva has often locked horns with the 'secular' Congress on issues like Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar and Maratha pride, as it takes a diametrically opposite position.

Sena on 'Hindutva'

Justifying the decision of his party switching allegiance, CM Uddhav Thackeray on January 14 said that he was forced to do it after being backstabbed by 'old allies'. The Shiv Sena supremo further added that the party might have chosen a new political path, but has neither changed colour nor left 'Hindutva'.

While addressing Shiv Sena party workers on the birth anniversary of party founder late Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday, Thackeray said, "We have taken extreme step because we have been backstabbed by our old allies, they have breached our trust and failed to fulfil their commitment. They told me that I lied and tried to prove that I am a liar. This is the different path I have accepted and have joined hands with the people whom we were fighting." "It doesn't mean that I have left Hindutva, or I have changed my colour", he added.His statement comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray took a jibe at his cousin and Shiv Sena chief for changing 'colours to form the government.'

