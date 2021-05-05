West Bengal
Amid Post-poll Violence In Bengal, 300-400 BJP Workers Seek Shelter In Assam Says Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma shared images of the workers who had lined up in Dhubri stating that the Assam government was providing them with shelter and food.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Credit- Himantabiswa/Twitter

Credit- Himantabiswa/Twitter


Amidst post-poll violence in West Bengal, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that almost 300-400 Bengal BJP workers had crossed over to Dhubri in Assam to escape the brutality under the TMC regime. Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma shared images of the workers who had lined up in Dhubri stating that the Assam government was providing them with shelter and food. He also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to stop this 'ugly dance of demonocracy.'

 

West Bengal post-poll violence

After the TMC returned to power with a thumping majority, violence ensued onto the streets of West Bengal with its cadres allegedly attacking BJP and Left workers in the state. Both the BJP and the CPI(M) have alleged that its workers were being killed in the name of its 'victory celebrations' after the results. 

While the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the post-election violence targeting the opposition party's political workers in the state, PM Modi has called up WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation.

On May 4, BJP National President JP Nadda visited Bengal to meet the bereaved families assuring that justice will be served to the victims in a democratic manner. "Mamata Ji, what your party has done after victory, shows how much you and your party workers believe in democracy. The TMC workers and the politician are claiming that the clips of these incidents doing the rounds on social media are nothing but fake news. I would like to request the media to tell the truth to the nation," said Nadda.

Several human rights bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have also raised concerns over the violence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state and sought an inquiry.

First Published:
