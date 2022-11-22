Last Updated:

Amid Rising Dengue Cases In Bengal, BJP Protests Against Mamata-led Govt With Mosquito Net

On Tuesday, West Bengal BJP leaders protested against state government with a mosquito net and model of a mosquito over the rising dengue cases in the state.

As West Bengal has witnessed an alarming number of Dengue cases, BJP leaders in Kolkata took took out a protest against the state government's handling of the matter, on November 22. Notably, dengue has taken West Bengal in its grip for the past three months, with cases on the rise in several parts of the state.

BJP leaders carried out a march while holding a mosquito net and shouting slogans against the Trinamool Congress-led government in the state. Protesting against the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, saffron party leaders were also seen marching with posters and dummy mosquitoes in their hands. 

Watch the video here:

Speaking to media persons, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "Health Minister does not come to the House (Assembly). No discussion takes place over Health and Home Departments, they don't take questions from us."

Suvendhu Adhikari writes to Union Health Minister

Earlier in November, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to dispatch a central team of doctors to the state where dengue cases have shot up to a record high this year.

“I request you to kindly dispatch a central team of doctors and public health experts to monitor the situation and guide the state government in this time of distress," he had said in the letter.

“The state government is busy hiding and burying the data on the deaths and not willing to provide transparency on the information regarding demarcation of zones from where the maximum number of dengue cases are being reported,” Suvendu Adhikari further added.

“The dengue figures have spiralled out of control as the case count crossed 42,000, the highest cumulative figure till a calendar year’s 43rd week since 2017. If one compares the dengue figures till this time of the year, i.e. the 43rd week of a year, this year’s cases in West Bengal have been the highest since 2017. In 2017, the number of dengue cases was 19,518 till the 43rd week. The data for the corresponding years were 16,856 in 2018; 39,357 in 2019; 2,558 in 2020 and 2,875 in 2021,” the letter read.

(With inputs from ANI)

