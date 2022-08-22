Amid Savarkar Row, Karnataka CM Bommai Avers 'ideologies Should Be Fought Ideologically'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai stated on Sunday that there will be pro and anti-beliefs and arguments on noted personalities like Veer Savarkar and Tipu Sultan. He, however, added that the arguments must be defended or opposed with rationality.

"Since these are historical facts, it is common to have pro and anti-arguments. But it must be defended with rationality and oppose the same with it. Such issues must not be dragged to the streets and create law and order problems," he said while speaking to the reporters in Huballi on his way to participate in a number of programs in Haveri. He further recalled that former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar as a great son of the country.

Bommai's statement comes amid frequent clashes and protests in the state over remarks against Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and incidents of burning posters of noted personalities.

Savarkar row

On August 18, a group of right-wing activists waved black flags and hurled eggs at former CM Siddaramaiah's car for opposing the installation of Savarkar's poster in a "Muslim locality". Days later, Congress workers desecrated photos of VD Savarkar while protesting against the attack on Siddaramaiah. Reacting to the incident, CM Bommai had said that "ideologies should be fought ideologically."

Siddaramaiah and Congress have been targeted by the BJP over the tearing down of Savarakar’s picture in Shivamogga, a day before India’s Independence Day. The incident led to clashes between two groups and Section 144 had to be imposed in the district. Siddaramaiah had said the deliberate instating of Savarakar’s picture in a “Muslim locality” had led to anger which further caused communal tensions including the stabbing of one person.

Bommai said an investigation has been going on in connection with the egg attack on the car of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah recently. Instruction has also been given to provide proper security to the Opposition leader.

However, it is left to political parties not to give a political touch to this incident. Maintaining law and order is also the duty of all political parties, he added.

(With inputs from agency)