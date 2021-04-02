Amit Malviya Confident Of 'BJP's Unassailable Lead' In Nandigram In West Bengal Elections

As West Bengal witnessed its second phase of voting on Thursday, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and claimed that as per the reports of two phases of polling BJP can not be defeated. He also added that it will be difficult for TMC as their cadre is demoralised. 'Thanks to Mamata Banerjee’s reckless conduct in Nandigram', he added. With the conclusion of polling for the 2nd phase of elections, Bengal's final voter turnout stands at 80.43%

'Mamata Stuck In Nandigram: Amit Malviya

Earlier, Malviya took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated "BJP will sweep phase two". He took to Twitter and said that as there are 30 constituencies in the 2nd phase of assembly polls but CM Mamata has been campaigning in Nandigram for the last 3 days. Staying in her constituency and ignoring other seats clearly indicates that she is nervous and will lose in the elections.

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari

On Thursday, Nandigram witnessed the most high-profile battle in the second phase of polls with Mamata Banerjee taking on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year. As Mamata played her 'Bengal's daughter' card, while Suvendu has accused TMC of only 'promoting the nephew'. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP conducted her campaign in a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. Mamata has also termed Adhikaris as 'Mir Jafars' while Suvendu has stated that 'Bengal will become mini Pakistan if Mamata is re-elected.

West Bengal polls 2021

In Phase-2 of West Bengal elections, 30 seats spread across East Medinipur (9 seats), West Medinipur (9 seats), Bankura (8 seats) and South Parganas (4 seats) will see 191 candidates in the poll fray including 19 women. 75 lakh voters will casted their votes in 10,620 booths where 651 companies of Central forces were deployed for security. Voting began at 7 AM and ended at 6 PM. The votes will be counted on May 2.

Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on:

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

