Shah, Modi Govt Rescued Delhi From Brink Of Covid Crisis; Kejriwal Couldn't Help Jain: BJP

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday claimed that because of Home Minister Amit Shah and the Central government, a COVID-19 'crisis' in the national capital has been averted. He said that the recovery rate in Delhi is now 70% and the positivity rate is down to 10.6% despite four times more testing.

'Delhi has been pulled back'

It is only because of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Modi government that Delhi has been pulled back from the brink of a crisis.



Recovery rate is now 70%.

Positivity rate down to 10.6% despite 4x more testing.



केजरीवाल तो अपने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री का भी इलाज नहीं करवा पाए थे। https://t.co/3PTsiY08HI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 5, 2020

'Expect Kejriwal to call a press...'

Earlier, Malviya had accused CM Kejriwal of "taking credit" for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. On July 1, he tweeted, "The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reported among the total samples tested in Delhi has dipped to 12.8%, a drop of 17%. In the second week of June, it was 30% and above on multiple occasions. Expect CM Kejriwal to call a press and take credit for it."

This is great news for Delhi!



Ever since Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge of Delhi, the city has recorded consecutive days of declining daily new cases...



CM Arvind Kejriwal should thank Modi government for stepping in when he failed to contain the pandemic in Delhi... pic.twitter.com/LV7JLNc47V — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the number of Coronavirus patients in the hospitals has "gone down" and added that 9,900 COVID beds are now free in the national capital. He also claimed that a large number of people are also getting cured of the infection at home in Delhi.

Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 5, 2020

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has reached 94,695. Out of the total cases, 26,148 are active, 65,624 have been cured and 2,923 have died so far after contracting the infection.

(With ANI inputs)