Owaisi Tells CM Yogi To Bring Cop-killing Kanpur Gangster Dubey In Alive; No 'Thok Denge'

Criticizing the Uttar Pradesh Government over the Kanpur encounter, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that because of the state's govt 'Thok Denge' policy, eight police personnel were killed in the incident.

Owaisi said, "What happened in Kanpur, the complete blame and responsibility lies with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As he started killing in the name of 'Thok Denge' policy, that is, killing people in the name of encounter."

'Change the policy of Thok Denge'

The AIMIM chief requesting the CM said, "It is high time that he (Chief Minister Yogi) should change the policy of 'Thok Denge'. We cannot run the country or state on the basis of rule by 'Gun'. You run a Country and a State on the basis of Constitution, on the basis of law."

"It was because of the 'Thok Denge' Policy, a criminal on whom 60 cases have been registered and whose bail was not cancelled by the police and the Government, has killed all these police officers. Owaisi then asked Yogi Adityanath to make sure that this criminal "Vikas Dubey should be arrested and should not be killed in the name of encounter".

"A special force should be formed and Yogi Adityanath led-government should ensure that this criminal should be convicted for killing these brave police officers and given the severest of punishment only then it would be a victory of democracy and Constitution," Owaisi said adding, "If the state government instead of arresting, kill Dubey then there won't be any difference between the person who killed all the police officers and the government."

All that macho policing failed to keep Dubey out of the streets. A trial & sentencing will increase faith in criminal justice system. He should be made into an example. Let's not forget Dubey's political connections & the Frankenstein's monster that @myogiadityanath created n/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 4, 2020

'Operation Clean'

Meanwhile, swinging into action after the brutal deaths of the men, 25 police teams fanned out across Uttar Pradesh and other states to hunt down Dubey, wanted in 60 criminal cases, and his associates, PTI quoted officials as saying. Police officials also said a surveillance team was scanning over 500 mobile phones and frantic efforts were on to retrieve information from the devices.

CM Adityanath on Saturday held a virtual conference with all police zones to discuss the law and order situation in the state. Adityanath reportedly planned to fix a timeline to nab such gangsters and instructed the police on 'Operation Clean' to prevent casualties during raids or encounters.

The Chief Minister had rushed to Kanpur on Friday to meet the family members of the slain policemen and announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the bereaved families.

