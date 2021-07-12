Amit Malviya Hits Out At West Bengal Govt Over Unauthorised Vaccination By TMC Councillor

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Monday has hit out at the West Bengal government and alleged that a TMC councillor has conducted unauthorised vaccination. Malviya has also alleged that the TMC councillor in Bhowanipore got hold of several vaccines and conducted the inoculation drive at non-medical facilities. Malviya's statement comes after a similar instance where a TMC councillor was seen administering COVID-19 vaccines to a person.

Amit Malviya hits out at TMC

Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya also claimed that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the state government are even of the incident. In addition, he also took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also serving as the state's Health Minister.

"KMC and State Govt claim they aren’t even aware!" said Malviya

Inexperienced TMC Councillor administers COVID-19 vaccine in Asansol

Earlier, TMC Councillor Tabassum Ara was seen administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a person in Asansol. The incident came to light after the video showing Tabassum Ara soon went viral. Following this, several BJP leaders in West Bengal slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. BJP leader Babul Supriyo alleged that the TMC government has no control over its administrators.

"TMC's Tabassum Ara, a member of the administrative body of AMC, has vaccinated people herself and risked hundreds of lives... Will her political colour shield her from stern punishment?"questioned Supriyo

In addition, BJP MP from Asansol, Agnimitra Paul too hit out at the TMC and blamed it for manhandling the lives of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul further questioned if the councillor was authorised to vaccinate the people.

TMC's manhandling of the lives of people knows no bounds..A non-medical official, TMC's Tabassum Ara, member of administrative board of AMC, chose to vaccinate the people herself, in spite of doctors and nurses being present there… Is she even medically authorised to do so? pic.twitter.com/3WSFqKw6hE — Agnimitra Paul Official (@paulagnimitra1) July 3, 2021

Fake COVID-19 vaccination drive busted in Kolkata

Meanwhile, the KMC had recently unearthed a scam and dismantled a controversial plaque bearing the name of Debanjan Deb, arrested for allegedly organising fake COVID-19 vaccination camps masquerading as an IAS officer, along with Trinamool Congress lawmakers and a minister. Following that, the Kolkata Police had arrested a person named Arbinda Baidya, who was the security personnel of Deb. According to the police, the arrested individual played a role in the illegal activities. The scam was unearthed by Mimi Chakraborty who claimed to have been duped by a person named Debanjan Deb at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him in Kolkata.

It was later learnt that Deb was deceiving people pretending as the joint commissioner of Kolkata's civic body. In addition, Deb was also duping people into his fake vaccination camp and even administered doses of random drugs on them. MP Mimi Chakraborty was targeted by the same lowly scheme, however, she got suspicious after she had not received any message post-COVID-19 vaccine jab, and then took action.