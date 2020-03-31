'When Will CM Realise?': Amit Malviya Slams Kejriwal For Poorly Managed Mohalla Clinics

BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the poorly managed Mohalla clinics that are risking the lives of vulnerable citizens. This comes after a doctor posted at a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi's Babarpur tested positive for Coronavirus, with authorities asking patients who visited the clinic at the Janta Mazdoor Colony between March 12 and 20 to self-quarantine at home for 15 days.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya stressed upon the need for proper sanitisation and further slammed the Delhi Chief Minster stating this kind of populism to health hazards as the country is already fighting a deadly virus.

Mohalla clinics are poorly managed, are not sanitised properly, yet continue to run, risking several vulnerable citizens of Delhi. Administratively, doctors are not being paid.



When will Kejriwal realise that this kind of populism is a health hazard, particularly in these times? https://t.co/heN9YmW3IA — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, a notice to this effect from Shahdara District Magistrate has been put at the clinic, saying the doctor has tested positive. People have also been asked to report if they develop any symptoms. Earlier, The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahdara had ordered that all those who visited or were present at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 to stay in home quarantine for 15 days.

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported 1,251 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, and 32 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by this emergency.

