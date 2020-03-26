Delhi's Coronavirus Cases Rise To 36 After Mohalla Clinic Doctor & 4 Others Test Positive

The total number of COVID19 cases in Delhi has now risen to 36 after a mohalla clinic doctor along with 4 others were tested positive on Thursday, as per the latest information released by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The mohalla clinic doctor and others had allegedly come into contact with an infected woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia. The doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Apart from them, around 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has launched a 24-hour helpline number for the citizens to address their queries on the lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. The helpline number 011-23469526 will address all queries related to the novel Coronavirus.

Police detains over 5000 people in Delhi for violating lockdown

More than 180 cases were registered and 5,103 people were detained in Delhi on Wednesday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 604 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 107. Thirteen deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

