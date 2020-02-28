Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee In Pro-CAA Rally, Hours After Sharing A Meal With Her

Hours after sharing a meal with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, attacked her claiming 'Mamata Didi', Congress, SP, BSP, and others were lying about the law, at a pro-CAA rally in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar. Reiterating that the law was not one which will take anyone's citizenship, he added that minorities in India will not be affected by it. His comment comes in the wake of Delhi violence which started as a stone-pelting incident between anti and pro- CAA groups - claiming 43 lives till date.

Earlier in the day, amid the ongoing 24th Eastern Zonal Council Meet, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to share a rare photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Home Minister Amit Shah sharing a meal together. Patnaik also shared photos of the meeting which comprised of CMs from Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand were centered on inter-State water dispute, power transmission, coal royalty, forest clearance for railway and other infrastructure projects and extension of banking and telecom services in rural pockets. Banerjee has clarified that no talks on CAA-NRC-NPR were held with Shah as it was not on the agenda.

Such a pleasure having the company of Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji, my colleague CMs, @MamataOfficial, @NitishKumar ji & Union Minister @dpradhanbjp ji at Naveen Niwas. Had a wonderfully interactive time over some home cooked #Odia delicacies. pic.twitter.com/tmhfsJnDq2 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 28, 2020

The Home Minister and the West Bengal who have often locked horns on various issues hold diametrically opposite views on CAA, NRC, and NPR. While Banerjee has maintained that CAA, NRC, and NPR will not be implemented in Bengal under her rule, Shah had previously stated that NRC will be implemented not only in Assam but in Bengal also. Though he has said that talks of nation-wide NRC have currently stopped, he has maintained that CAA will not be repealed. Shah and Banerjee also eye the significant West Bengal polls in 2021 where BJP finally wishes to gain a foothold in Bengal.

