Shiv Sena Raises Questions Over HM Amit Shah's 'inaction' In Delhi Violence

The Shiv Sena on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Central government for its failure to control the communal violence in the national capital. Writing in the Saamana editorial, Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned the Centre over the absence of Home Minister Amit Shah amid the violence. He further said that when the violence took place for three days and NSA Ajit Doval was sent on the ground to meet the people of Delhi on the fourth day when all the damage was already done.

Sanjay Raut wrote, "When Delhi was burning when the people were expressing their extreme anger, where was our Home Minister Amit Shah? What was he doing? So far 38 people have died in the riots in Delhi, there has been heavy damage to the public properties, where was the Home Minister?"

The editorial further mentioned that if the riots would have happened under the government of Congress, then BJP for sure would have sought for the resignation of Home Minister. But now that wouldn’t happen because the BJP is in power and the Opposition is weak. Yet, Sonia Gandhi asked for the resignation of the Home Minister, the editorial added.

Raut also took a dig at the Home Ministry’s lack of action during the Delhi violence. The editorial also mentioned that as said 38 people were killed in the national capital, among them were policemen too but half the cabinet at that time had gone to Ahmedabad for 'Namaste Trump!' Amit Shah and his associates were also in Ahmedabad, at the same time when an IB of the home department. Ankit Sharma was killed in the riots, Sena added.

Further Sena questioning the government's action said, "After about three days of riots, PM Modi called for peace. NSA Ajit Doval was seen interacting with people along with his colleagues on the streets of Delhi on the fourth day, what will happen with this? The damage that had to happen has already been done. The question is, why did not our Home Minister visit in that period? The country got a strong Home Minister but not visible, which is surprising," he stated.

'Will the court be punished for the truth ?'

Commenting about Justice Murlidhar's transfer, Raut said, "Justice Murlidhar gave a voice to the public outrage saying, '1984 riots should not be repeated. The time has come to provide “Z” security to all the common citizens.' Such remarks were made by Justice Murlidhar and there came an order of his transfer from Rashtrapati Bhavan in the next 24 hours."

"The Government killed the truth expressed by the court. Will the court also be punished for speaking the truth? The order from the Delhi HC to register a case against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, resulted in the judge himself been punished by the government for this order. The smoke of violence in the capital is suffocating the country. The Home Minister of the country is nowhere to be seen in that smoke," Raut further added.

The Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict rules and regulations. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to recent reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 38.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress delegation met President Kovind, slamming the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing and called for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The police has filed 48 FIRs and have arrested 514 suspects for questioning so far. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre time till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

