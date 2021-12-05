Amit Shah Claims BJP's Victory In 2023 Rajasthan Polls; 'corrupt Cong Will Be Rooted Out'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in Rajasthan with two-third majority. He said that the "useless and corrupt" Ashok Gehlot government must be rooted out in the state and the saffron party should govern.

Addressing the Janpratinidhi Maha Sammelan in Jaipur, Shah said that BJP will never topple the government in Rajasthan and will come to power in a state mandate. "Lotus is about to bloom with a thumping majority in 2023," he said.

He said that Indira Gandhi gave the slogan of 'gareebi hatao' in the 1970s, but instead eliminated the poor. The Narendra Modi government dismissed poverty after 2014. "Modi government constructed toilets and provided gas cylinders to more than 11 crore and 13 crore households, respectively; we gave medical facilities of Rs 5 lakh to 60 crores poor," Shah said.

"I have come to appeal to the people of Rajasthan that the useless and corrupt Ashok Gehlot government here has to be uprooted and thrown away," the union minister said. He added that the Congress government came to power by telling lies.

Amit Shah is currently on a two-day visit to Rajasthan. On Saturday, he visited Rohitash border outpost in Jaisalmer and met with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the international border. He also had dinner with BSF jawans and spent the night with them.

Addressing BSF personnel, Shah said that he and 130 crore people in the country are able to sleep peacefully at night "because we have faith in the soldiers guarding the country's border."

Shah's visit amid infighting in Rajasthan BJP?

Shah's Rajasthan visit comes at a time when discord in the BJP state unit is making headlines. Last week, ex-Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje carried out a show of strength and toured six districts in Rajasthan. Reportedly, this is friction between BJP Rajsthan president Satish Punia and Raje. The Home minister will try to calm the difference between the two.

"Those who are trying to call this programme political, I would like to tell them that the time to come belongs to the BJP. The BJP flag will soon unfurl in Rajasthan," Raje had said while addressing programmes in Rajsamand and Udaipur districts.