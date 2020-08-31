Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Late Pranab Mukherjee, Calls His Demise 'a Personal Loss'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday mourned the loss of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee recalling him as someone who was widely respected across all sections of the society. Calling his demise 'a personal loss', Rajnath Singh revealed that the late leader had tremendous knowledge of India's history, diplomacy, public policy and defence.

"Pranabda epitomised simplicity, honesty and strength of character. He served our country with diligence and dedication. His contribution to public life was invaluable. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti!," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

— Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee's deteriorating health

Since August 10, regular reports from the Army Hospital stated that the former President was in deep coma and on ventilator support, remaining haemodynamically stable while being treated for a lung infection. While he had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had also developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.

