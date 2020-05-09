Amit Shah Dismisses Rumours On Health, Issues Statement Saying ‘have No Disease’

Clarifying rumours about his health, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, affirmed that he is in good health and is not ailing from any disease. He advised those who were rumour-mongering about his ill-health to do their work and let him continue doing his amid the pandemic. Reassuring lakhs of BJP workers who were worried about his health, he said that he is busy fighting the pandemic and was busy in that due to which he was unable to retort to such rumours.

Madras High Court orders closure of TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu, allows online sale

Amit Shah: 'I am completely healthy'

Andhra Pradesh: Tenali villagers queue outside liquor shop 'distancing' with umbrellas

Rumours on Amit Shah's ill-health

Since the lockdown, Home Minister Amit Shah has remained away from the media glare, inspite of the Ministry of Home Affairs being an integral part of managing the lockdown. While he has been tweeting, he has not addressed any press briefing as such, which led to rumour mongers spread false news about his ill-health. Reports had stated that Shah - who is in charge of overseeing the implementation of the lockdown and co-ordination between the states and the Centre, has been in his office from 8 AM till late night, daily.

Surat under complete lockdown from May 9 to May 14; all shops including groceries shut

India's lockdown extended

On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance) - 130 districts, orange (those neither in green or red zones) - 284 districts and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days) - 319 districts. Restrictions too have been lifted accordingly. Currently, India has 59662 cases with 1981 deaths.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases rise to 59,662; 17,846 recoveries, 1,981 deaths