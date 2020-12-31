Amit Shah Hails Union Cabinet’s ‘landmark Decision’ To Export Akash Missile System

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to approve the export of indigenously-developed Akash missile system and said this will further propel India's effort to achieve the target of $5 billion of defence export.

In a series of tweets, Shah also congratulated the Prime Minister for approving the proposals for industrial corridors worth ₹ 7,725 crores that will generate over 2.8 lakh jobs.

A landmark decision to boost India’s defence export.



PM @narendramodi led cabinet approved the export of Akash Missile System and a committee has also been created for faster approvals. This will further propel India’s effort to achieve target of 5 Billion USD of defence export. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2020

I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji, for approving proposals for Industrial Corridors worth ₹7725 crore in today’s cabinet, which will generate more than 2.8 lakh jobs. These projects will provide an impetus to “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and boost investments across the country. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2020

In a major move to boost domestic defence manufacturing, the Union Cabinet approved the export of surface-to-air Akash missile system and set up a panel to ensure faster approvals for acquisition proposals by various countries. The Akash missile systems have over 96% indigenous components and the weapon can hit targets at a range of 25 km.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to set up industrial corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Tumakuru in Karnataka under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC). The proposals have a total estimated cost of ₹ 7,725 crores and an estimated employment generation of more than 2.8 lakh people, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said.

The cabinet also approved a scheme to provide bank loans at lower rates to distilleries producing ethanol for doping in petrol, with a view to raising India's ethanol production capacity to suck out surplus sugar as well as cut oil imports.

India stops import of weapons

In August, Defence Minister Singh announced that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems by 2024.

Subsequently, the defence ministry had released the first list of items, with a detailed timeline, whose import won't be allowed. The decision was aimed at promoting the domestic defence industry.

In a related development, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) identified 108 military systems and subsystems like navigation radars, tank transporters and missile canisters for the domestic industry to design, develop and manufacture.

