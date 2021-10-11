Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With Power And Coal Ministries Amid Concerns Of Power Crisis

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Union Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with officials of the Power and Coal Ministry amid concerns of power shortage in several parts of the country due to inadequate supply of coal.

Against the backdrop of the possibility of a power crisis, the coal ministry on Sunday assured that sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and stressed that any fear of disruption in the power supply is "entirely misplaced".

Pralhad Joshi assures sufficient supply of coal

"The ministry of coal reassures that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants. Any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced," the ministry said in a statement. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi also took to Twitter to assure the nation that there is no threat of disruption in the power supply.

Reviewed coal production & supply situation in the country.



Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days coal demand. pic.twitter.com/frskcJY3Um — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 10, 2021

Union Power Minister RK Singh also held a meeting with the BSES and the NTPC on Sunday. After the meeting, the Power Minister addressed a press conference and confirmed that there are no issues regarding the supply of coal and its demand channels.

Reports of power crisis in several places across the country due to coal shortage

With states from Delhi to Andhra Pradesh sending warnings of a developing power crisis due to a shortage of coal, the central government on Sunday reviewed the situation to ensure that power plants have enough feedstock to generate electricity. The present coal shortage seemingly comes after the sudden revival of India's economy leading to an increase in the power demand. The power consumption in the past two months has been on the rise. Meanwhile, coal prices in the global market soared by 40 per cent, and India's imports fell.

Eventually, power plants that rely on imported coal are now dependent on Indian coal, escalating pressure on the domestic market, Also, heavy rains in coal mines areas in September further stressed the domestic coal markets. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the concerns pertaining to the developing energy crisis in their respective states.