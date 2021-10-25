Amit Shah Justifies Post-Art 370 Abrogation Curbs; Reaches Out To Youth Of Kashmir Valley

Addressing a public gathering in Srinagar on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought to address the misgivings of the youth of the Kashmir Valley. In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, he criticised the erstwhile National Conference, Congress and PDP governments for perpetuating corruption. Revealing that he wants to forge a friendship with the youth of the Kashmir Valley, he assured that the people of the Union Territory have the same rights as citizens from other parts of India.

Explaining the rationale for imposing curbs in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah remarked, "They ask me why did I impose a curfew after August 5? Why did you shut down the internet? They mislead the youth of Kashmir. I want to tell all of you- the people of Kashmir have the same right on India as me. If we didn't impose a curfew or shut down the internet, who have died after instigating the emotions of the youth? The youth of Kashmir would have died."

He added, "Farooq Sahab has suggested that the Indian government should talk to Pakistan. He is an experienced person who has served as the CM. But I want to tell Farooq Sahab and all of you that I will talk with my brothers and sisters of the Valley". On this occasion, he promised speedy implementation of Central government schemes and assured that the expectations of the people will be fulfilled before 2024. During an earlier interaction, the ex-BJP president reiterated that the statehood of J&K will be restored after completing the delimitation process and conducting elections.

Inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects in Srinagar. https://t.co/tGWKVJmoBa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2021

Article 370 abrogation

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principle aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats.